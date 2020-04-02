Essensuals London Provides the Services of the Most Experienced Best Hair Stylist in the Colony and Carrollton Texas

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/02/2020 --The first franchise of the Essensuals London in the United States started in 2011, at Plano, Texas. Over the years, they have come to be known as one of the best hairstylists in The Colony and Carrollton Texas. Now this company has salon locations throughout the country. Essensuals London is exceptionally proud of its success and heritage, as well as of the premium services provided by them. They have been providing people with high-quality services related to haircuts, styles, color, and makeup for several years.



The Essensuals London in Texas is owned by Michael Beck and Gabriel Ontiveros, who have a combined experience of more than fifty years in the domain of hairdressing. The inspiring minds of these two individuals tend to collaborate with the expert team of Essensuals London, to offer the perfect cut and color to their discerning clients, along with the best possible customer service. Michael Beck is the owner and the Creative Director of the Essensuals London salon and has more than two decades of experience in precision cutting, education, and management. Gabriel Ontiveros, on the other hand, is the Technical Creative Director and owner of the salon and boasts of having 27 years of experience in inspiring new color trends, as well as creating educational programs that have impacted the hairdressing industry.



The professionals of the Essensuals London tend to follow the latest techniques in hairstyling trends and methodology to make sure that their clients can flaunt their absolute best appearance. They can create the ideal look that works for both the hair and lifestyle of their clients with their extensive knowledge of hair texture, cuts, color, and style. Through them, one can get the most attractive hair extensions in Frisco and Carrollton Texas.



To contact Essensuals London with any questions or to schedule an appointment, people can give them a call at 972-312-9494.



About The Essensuals London

The Essensuals London salon majorly caters to the people of Plano, Allen, Carrollton, Frisco, Richardson and its nearby regions.