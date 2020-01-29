Essensuals London Specializes in Blow Dry Bar in Frisco and Plano, Texas

Plano, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/29/2020 --Hair salons are on the rise like never before. With plenty of hair salons opening doors every year, choosing the most reliable one can be a bit challenging. Blow-dry bars have exploded in recent years, and it makes perfect sense.



Opting for blow dry bar in Frisco and Plano, Texas allows customers to sit and relax without the hassle of washing their hair as someone else will shampoo and style for them. The stylists are super-efficient and expert at washing, blow-drying, and hair-styling.



Essensuals London is a leading hair salon that strictly provides washing blow-drying and hair-styling. The company offers concierge services like drinks and treats, ensuring one can enjoy getting primped in the comfort of a fun atmosphere.



As a general rule, dry bars do not provide hair cuts, coloring, or chemical treatments. However, with the popularity of blowouts growing, Essensuals London takes pride in offering specialty blowout services in addition to cuts and coloring.



Whether it is a hot date or a wedding party, one may want to have a blow out service to get a glammed-up look without spending hours in a traditional hair salon. Even if there's no special event, getting a fast blow out is a more affordable way to maintain straight hairdo than other straightening services.



Studies show, a blow out is less damaging to the hair than more permanent straightening. Visiting a blow-dry bar can be an excellent choice for ladies who are going to make a night out or start a bachelorette party.



Creating a relaxing environment for ladies to have fun is the primary focus of the hair center. As one of the leading experts in the industry, Essensuals London offers a Happy Hour Out bar Tuesday through Friday, with special pricing and complimentary champagne. Check out specialty hair designs for all occasions, makeup, and more.



About Essensuals London

Essensuals London in Plano, Texas was the first franchise that opened its door in the United States. Serving clients with cutting edge haircuts, styles, color, and makeup has been amazingly prosperous and has led to more Essensuals London salon locations throughout the country.