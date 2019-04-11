Essential Core Nutrition Rebrands with a New Website

Detroit, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2019 --Essential Core Nutrition (ECN) best known for their Turmeric Curcumin Complex is currently in the process of revamping their online store. ECN has since made a name for itself over the past year by producing some of the highest quality products on the market.



ECN is committed to producing pure, high quality supplements that are allergen free, and made here in America. Every item produced at ECN is of the highest quality to ensure customers get the best results possible. Their Turmeric Curcumin Complex is made from only natural ingredients: turmeric, ginger root, and Boswellia. All these natural products work to reduce inflammation and are packed with nutrients. Turmeric, the main ingredient is made of curcuminoids including curcumin which is the most beneficial and found in the supplement. Turmeric curcumin has been recognized as a super food; the benefits range from treating pain to soothing skin conditions. ECN has worked to ensure every ingredient used in their supplements has proven health benefits. This is what sets their products apart.



"We as a company are growing, rapidly and we need the rest of our brand to reflect that. It was time for a change which is why we are so happy to be unveiling this new website," said Jeff Denio. ECN has been working on this new site along with other ways to expand their brand. The new website is the first step in the company's growth. ECN has stated the new site will not only have a new look, but also new offerings including subscriptions. These monthly subscriptions are for customers who are committed to their health and want to use ECN to achieve all their goals. When asked Denio stated "This new site and the subscriptions are only the first step and we can't wait to show you what else we have in store."



