Essential Health Direct Announces Sale on Their Nature Cure Bee Caps

Milwaukee, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/07/2014 --How did Albert Einstein say it? “If the bee disappears from the surface of the earth, man would have no more than four years to live.” Holding a similar belief, Essential Health Direct offers customers their Nature Cure Bee Caps® product sold exclusively on Amazon. Much to Einstein’s pleasure, were he here, the company’s Bee Caps® contain raw honey, royal jelly, bee pollen and propolis. These elements in an all-natural, cold processed form provide unmatched benefits such as more energy, better sleep, less food cravings, higher immunity and less depression to name a very few attributes. Some refer to bee pollen as a superfood but simply stated, Bee Caps® are an unmatched food for the body.



Speaking to the benefits of the four powerhouse elements found in Nature Cure Bee Caps® The National Center for Biotechnology Information gives insight. The informations states that bee pollen is useful to enhance nutrition and contains all the ingredients necessary for a balanced diet. Propolis is credited with inhibiting strep and the common cold while royal jelly has anti-inflammatory properties and is described as a “natural rejuvenator”. Rounding out the powerful four, raw honey is a natural antibiotic, has anti-fungal properties, and has been used to treat burns and wounds.



Announcing the product’s sale on Amazon.com Karen Holmes, Owner of Essential Health Direct said of the Nature Cure Bee Caps®, “We’ve partnered with Amazon because they confirmed that the temperature control on the bee products would meet our criteria to keep their enzymes intact. The distribution is excellent and so now, we’re running a special sale of $19.95 on the item to get it into the hands of consumers.”



Happy to make use of the sale a pleased customer writes, “Nothing was working to help give me an energy lift. I started taking these and I noticed my energy level changed within thirty minutes. I was so pleased. I not only feel more alive, I feel revived.”



Essential Health Direct™ is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and was founded by Karen Holmes to bring all-natural products to the marketplace via Amazon.com.



For more information visit http://www.EssentialHealthDirect.com. To place an order on Amazon for the Nature Cure Bee Caps® click on http://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00DGCWPAC.



Karen Holmes

Owner

414-351-0747 or 888-438-0881

support@essentialhealthdirect.com