Essential Healthcare Management Announces Alliance with CapStack West

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Essential Healthcare Management, Inc. (EHM), a healthcare business consulting firm, announced a strategic partnership with CapStack West, a private social business capital community matching capital providers and capital requestors regardless of capital type, with growing companies searching for investment sources.



"We now have a partner aggregating the right investors to offer funding opportunities to companies of all sizes," said Frank Ripullo, Founder and President of EHM. "Whether our clients seeking cash infusion are pre-revenue startups looking for equity investors, middle-market companies requiring growth or acquisition capital, or, market leaders after expansion capital, the CapStack West community streamlines the process. Our network now has access to a trusted, cost-effective online platform where posting a request for capital instantly gains exposure to over 20,000 potential investors, confidentially and discreetly."



"We are excited to partner with Essential Healthcare Management, a key strategic medical consultancy bringing new and exciting innovations to the industry," said Ken Hubbard, CEO CapStack West. "The medical device industry is competitive and growing at an accelerated pace. Companies of all sizes are looking for capital or the next acquisition to add to their portfolio. CapStack West and its partners are committed to accelerating the goal of bringing all forms of capital to medical companies in any stage of growth."



CapStack West's private social community automates the process of capital deployment. Included in the community are Experts and Services (ex. Valuation calculators and AI competitive analysis engines). Both providers and requestors start by populating a brief profile. Automatic matching algorithms notify providers through the platforms simple DEALS page, which segregates deals into easily managed windows. Deal communications, content and documents are organized per deal for efficient review and response. Teams can collaborate privately and with executive teams managing requestors, sharing information and calendaring meetings accelerates capital deployment.



All requestors remain private, only seen by the matched capital provider. Providers stay private as well, walled off from requestors, unless there is a match. Both have direct access to posting content to bolster their offerings. CapStack West does not charge success fees and members can put their membership on hold once funds are secured. They can reopen their profile, change the type of capital and amount, and raise funds throughout their corporate lifecycle.



About Essential Healthcare Management, Inc.

Essential Healthcare Management, Inc. is a leading healthcare consultancy partnering with medical industry suppliers to promote growth by aligning corporate accounts strategies for its clients. EHM serves a variety of suppliers enjoying market access and contract uptake through group purchasing organizations (GPO), integrated delivery networks (IDN), and, regional purchasing coalitions (RPC). To facilitate rapid growth, EHM retains an unparalleled network of senior executives. Services include national accounts management, growth planning, contract negotiations, sales, and, marketplace assessment. For more information, call 949-842-2520.



About CapStack West

CapStack West is a private social community built specifically to accelerate the deployment of capital. CapStack West delivers a true social community experience for companies looking for equity or debt as well as capital providers deploying all types of funds. CapStack West is a subscription platform not charging percentage-based, success fees. The platform includes deal management, group and private video/audio/text chat, calendaring, content posting services and target advertising.