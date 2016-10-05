Essential Healthcare Management Appoints Thomas Hickey as Senior Consultant

Laguna Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/05/2016 --Essential Healthcare Management, Inc. (EHM) named Thomas Hickey to the position of senior consultant in charge of suppliers of physician preference items, and the OR, biologic and medical surgical sectors. Hickey will oversee national accounts and IDN initiatives and the development and management of specialty distribution channels. Hickey's national accounts client roster will include Avancen, the manufacturer of the MOD® Oral PCA Device and MODTrac™ Database, a medication on-demand system for hospitals and healthcare professionals.



"Thomas' knowledge of the national accounts landscape and phenomenal track record in sales, management and distribution, make him a strong asset," said Frank Ripullo, MA, Founder and Managing Partner of EHM. "Having worked at one of the largest GPOs, Thomas' addition provides our client's with prime national accounts knowledge gained from his GPO-side experience."



Hickey, a thirty year medical sales veteran, comes with vast industry experience including running a large scale distribution company, executive management roles, and a leadership position at a national group purchasing organization, Amerinet, now Intalere. He has held a variety of executive roles with leading companies including, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, Sybermed, Inc and Draeger. He has served on the board of American Association of Critical Care Nurses (AACN), giving him insight into the challenges facing clinical medicine.



"I am excited to bring my expertise in sales and distribution processes and go-to-market strategies for new products and the development of "blue ocean strategies" for existing products to both current and new clients contracting with the sophisticated team at EHM," remarked Hickey.



Hickey holds a Master's Degree in Health Economics from Eastern Michigan University and a B.S in Business Management from Oakland University.



About Essential Healthcare Management, Inc.

EHM http://www.essentialhm.net is the leader in partnering with medical industry suppliers to promote growth by aligning corporate accounts strategies to advance business activity, securing an increase in domestic and global sales for its clients. EHM's lean and fast approach serves a variety of suppliers enjoying market access and contract uptake through GPOs, IDNs, RPCs. To facilitate rapid growth, EHM retains an unparalleled network of senior executives. Services include national accounts management, growth planning, contract negotiations, sales, and, marketplace assessment.



For more information, call 949-842-2520.