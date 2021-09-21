Essential Hygiene Tips from Dison Family Dentistry in North Miami

North Miami Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2021 --Oral hygiene is an essential part of dental care. This practice doesn't start at the dentist's office, however. Rather, effective prevention and treatment strategies for stellar dental health begins at home with these dentist-recommended hygiene tips.



"Brushing your teeth and flossing daily are recommended, but many people don't really know how to do this effectively. This can lead to gum disease, tooth decay, and serious dental problems," says a representative of Dison Family Dentistry. "For example, using an electric toothbrush will help to loosen plaque and tartar far more effectively than a basic toothbrush. It's also important to change the brush head regularly. Flattened bristles are not going to effectively reach where they need to go."



Dentists may also make recommendations for prescription toothpaste, mouthwash and other dental hygiene items based on individual need. Toothpaste with fluoride is generally recommended across the board. Floss threaders and tiny brushes to get in between brackets may be useful for teens with braces.



"Regular trips to the dentist can also ensure that no problems are arising," explains a Dison Family Dentistry representative. "Even when you brush and floss regularly, it is possible for staining to develop, cavities to start, or gum disease to begin. Seeing a dentist regularly gives you the opportunity to have professional deep cleanings, plus to identify any potentially large issues in their early stages so prevention and early treatment can take care of it before tooth loss, surgery, or long-term issues develop."



Dison Family Dentistry in North Miami provides routine dental hygiene treatments for patients as well as treatment for dental issues that may arise over time, including periodontal disease, gum disease, and cosmetic issues. Emergency dental care is available as well. Call (305) 600-5454 to schedule an appointment today.



About Dison Family Dentistry

Dison Family Dentistry proudly serves the North Miami area, providing routine dental hygiene treatments as well as gum treatment services, emergency dental care, and more. Find out more about Julia Dison, DDS and George Nicholas, DMD, and the rest of the Dison Family Dentistry group on their website.