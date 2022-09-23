Essential Skincare for the Beautiful Summertime Skin

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2022 --Fresh, glowing skin is a summer mood. However, the reality is that the hot weather and extra humidity often mean special skincare. Without taking care of skin, clogged pores, sunburn, and dark spots are just a few potential outcomes.



Fortunately, creating a good routine for summertime skin care isn't difficult. As an aesthetic doctor in Vancouver, Dr. Kamani has helped many patients expertly care for their skin. Here are five essential tips to stay gorgeous this summer.



1) Apply SPF

The number one tip from doctors and dermatologists is to apply sun protection. Sunblock should be used year-round, but it's more important when the days are longer and warmer—and people spend more time outside.



SPF should be applied to all exposed areas on the body—face, neck, ears, arms, etc. It's also important to reapply every two hours as sweat and activities such as swimming can wear it away. Opt for an SPF of at least 30. One highly recommended is Physical Matte UV sunscreen by SkinCeuticals.



2) Lighten Up

Thick rich moisturizers aren't necessary for the summer. They can even clog up pores when combined with sweat. Instead consider switching to a light water-based moisturizer, which is great for maintaining hydration, without any sticky, heavy feeling. Metacell Renewal B3 is formulated with niacinamide to improve the appearance of early signs of aging



3) Use the Right Products

An extension of the previous point, it's not just creams that should be lighter. Look for non-comedogenic make-up formulas—that means non-oily to help keep pores clean and open.



4) Since summer is a sweaty time, a good cleanser is a sound investment. Look for ingredients like salicylic acid, potentially with natural exfoliators like SkinCeuticals LHA Cleansing Gel. Don't forget to wash up into the hairline and around the outer edges of the face, which are usually overlooked and therefore prone to breakouts.



5) Reduce Retinoids

Products that target fine lines and wrinkles often contain retinoids—but these can make skin more sensitive to the skin. While there's no need to stop, it may be beneficial to reduce the frequency of use—and double down on the sunscreen.



For patients who want to take it a step further, a little preventative Botox in the mid to late 20s and early 30s works to prevent early fine lines from becoming full-blown wrinkles. It's a personal choice, but certainly useful in the hot, bright summer when skin is especially prone to damage.



With summer finally in Vancouver, it's time to get out and enjoy the gorgeous weather. Keep these easy skin care tips in mind and have lots of fun while keeping skin protected and healthy.



