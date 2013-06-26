Established Music Website Looking for Music Journalists & Fans Including Colleges or Universities

Manchester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/26/2013 --This week, Musictalkers.com launched a new campaign to attract more music journalists to spark new interest and create more exciting discussions on their high exposure website.



The music news website, which is read by thousands of monthly visitors is looking to expand their team of music journalists and is welcoming new writers from colleges or universities. This could potentially develop the reputation as a writer online. In addition, Music Talkers also welcomes any keen music fan who is interested in writing music news too.



Interested applicants can email andrew@release-news.com or use the contact form provided on the website.



Music Talkers only publishes music related content, its users can interact by commenting and creating music discussions. In addition music artists can also register and upload their own music, by making their own unique profile page. This generates extra exposure for them and users can also comment and interact with artists.



Adam Bailey from Music Talkers said:



"We welcome music journalists from colleges, schools or universities who would like to showcase their content online. Our website gives fast search engine listings and quality unique content will also be listed in Google News giving high exposure. Authors also can have their own bio and name published within their story. We also have a decent amount of Facebook followers too"



Music Talkers feel this could help music journalists and fans start their own web presence and gain recognition online. It could also be an exciting opportunity for music fans and students who are currently training. Many music fans feel passionate about their topics and this opportunity could provide a great way to express this online.



About Music Talkers

Music Talkers lets unsigned artists create free profiles to showcase their music to give unsigned artist promotion. Regular music news is updated daily forming a hub of music artists and enthusiasts. Only unique none promotional news content is published.