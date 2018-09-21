Estate Litigation Lawyers in Vancouver Discuss How Often It's Necessary to Revise a Will

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2018 --As a group of estate litigation lawyers in Vancouver, the team at Kushner Law Group know that most people understand the importance of having a will. However, review and revision are often necessary to ensure that estate planning goals stay the same. For most, a review every three to five years is recommended.



As estate lawyers who practice in wills variation, estate planning, and litigation, Kushner Law Group can assist in all legal aspects of end-of-life planning, including estate planning and wills, power of attorney agreements, representation agreements, health care directives, and committeeship nominations.



While most people are aware of what necessitates a will change, a few outstanding examples include:



- marriage or separation

- death of intended beneficiary

- adoption or birth of a new child

- significant changes in financial circumstances

- acquisition of special or unique property



The estate lawyers at Kushner Law Group offer consultations in English or Spanish. In addition, when legal representation is due to wrongful omission from a will, they can confidently and passionately represent clients applying for a will variation. Clients who do not have a will or require revision are advised to speak to an estate litigation lawyer.



For additional information, please visit http://kushnerlaw.ca/ or call 604-629-0432.



