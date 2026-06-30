Valley Stream, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2026 --It is a subject that many in Queens, Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Hewlett, Hempstead, NY, and the surrounding areas would rather not talk about or even think about. The truth is that everyone will all pass away at some point, and it is much better to do estate planning now while living, than to leave it up to a probate officer. Working with the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. for estate planning can include things such as filling out a will, putting together a trust, dealing with power of attorney paperwork, having some advanced healthcare directives and more. While these might seem like foreign issues that are too complex, their team will make them easy to understand and can provide guidance on how to fill out the specific items for these different documents. Contact their team today to learn more about how they can help with estate planning.



There are several reasons why estate planning is an important task that should be tackled while clients have time on their side. First is that estate planning helps to have assets transferred directly to various relatives, rather than having to go through the probate court which is a public record. This process also helps to protect heirs and beneficiaries as well as resolve disputes quickly with detailed information that clients have made known.



Proper estate planning can also help to minimize the tax implications, both federally as well as at the state level. And of course, this planning also helps to ensure that a client's wishes are carried out, distributions are made in accordance with those desires and is the last opportunity to provide for the people and organizations that are cared about.



While it is important to think about the assets that client's control and what they want to do, it is important to consult with a professional team. They will help to make a client's wishes concrete in various documents, and to help provide them with additional steps to ensure that people are included and items are handled in a manner that is desired. And just because clients have documents made now doesn't mean that they cannot be adjusted in the future as situations change, etc.



Estate planning is one of those activities that most people agree is important, yet they put off longer than they should in Queens, Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Hewlett, Hempstead, NY, and the surrounding areas. Let the team at the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. make the process easy and explain the importance of different documents. Contact them today to schedule a meeting to get estate planning started.



About The Law Offices Of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C.

Since the firm's inception in the year 1998, it has focused on real estate transactional and estate planning services. The law firm's reputation for outstanding, professional work has resulted in the firm having tens of thousands of satisfied clients since its founding. Helping clients in Queens, Long Island, Garden City, Nassau County, Hewlett, Hempstead, NY, and the surrounding areas, the Law Offices of Aaron I. Katsman, P.C. are ready to help make real estate transactions run smoothly. For more information, please visit www.katsmanlaw.com.