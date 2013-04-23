Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/23/2013 --Carol Madden has launched EstateSalesNews.com, an online news magazine for the purpose of assisting perspective estate sale clients make informed decisions about their choice for an estate sale company or as they are also referred to a professional personal property liquidation company. This magazine is a free resource for public use and is the first online estate sales magazine providing estate sales news, information and a national blog.



Ms. Madden has 25 years experience as a former professional estate sale liquidator and retired from the estate sales business in 2011.



There are currently over 4,000 estate sales companies across the country and what was once a cottage industry has blossomed into a small business bonanza.



This website was created to provide an online searchable resource for information, news and national blog about the estate sales business and help the public become informed consumers. Estate Sales News is covering estate sales and tag sales news nationally from a variety of angles. Every state has different regulations and practices, as do estate sales companies.



This online estate sales resource provides valuable information about the estate sales process from initial contact, interviews, contract contents, staging, advertising, security, and proceeds. It also includes coverage about unusual or exceptional sales, large or small distinctive collections, celebrity sales, the differences of laws and requirements from state to state, the effect of federal gun laws on estate sales and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concerns about estate sales. Estate Sales News includes featured articles from nationally known professionals involved in the estate sales business and complimentary businesses and has videos from sales and other estate sales related topics.



To contact Carol Madden at carol@estatesalesnews.com. You can join EstateSalesNews.com on Twitter or Facebook.