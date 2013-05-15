Longwood, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2013 --Estate Sales News has been traveling around the country to report on estate sales and the estate sales business. Recently we visited Providence, Rhode Island, New Bedford, Massachusetts, Detroit, Michigan and Henderson, Nevada.



Within the next month we’ll be in Orlando, Florida and Los Angeles, California.



We have interviewed estate sales companies about their sales and how the personal property liquidation business is tailored to their communities and states.



We are talking to estate sale liquidators about the extreme rapid growth of what was a cottage industry. Areas such as Detroit, Michigan, Chicago, Illinois, northern New Jersey, Los Angeles California, Phoenix Arizona, Orlando, Florida and Dallas, Texas to name just a few areas where once their were under 20 companies and now 100 or more. This growth is in part do to the Internet and estate sales networks such as EstateSales.net, EstateSales.org and Estatesale.com. Currently EstateSales.net has over 4,000 companies listing sales on their site and this is just one estate sale listing service provider.



EstateSalesNews.com is traveling to New York City May 16 for the Small Business Expo to continue expanding our capabilities. We feature articles, photos, and videos and we are a free resource for the public on estate sale information.