Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/13/2013 --click my link Estate Sales News will be in Los Angeles at the Hancock Park home of Dr. Arnold Klein, Dermatologist to the stars next week with live Tweets and Facebook updates on Wed. November 20th, the opening day of the sale being conducted by Munyon and Sons Estate Sales.



Dr. Klein a Dermatologist worked with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, Michael Jackson, Cher, Elizabeth Taylor, Carrie Fisher, Dolly Parton, Lady Gaga and many others.



The US Court ordered bankruptcy sale contains a large volume of star signed memorabilia and art given to Dr. Klein including a large Star Wars collection with original light sabers, a Jaba the Hutt prototype, African Art, Disney collection, hats worn owned by Michael Jackson, masks worn by his children, Baccarat, Steuben, Lalique, and Daum glass, art by David LaChapelle, Andy Warhol, John Baldessari, Hilo Chen, Charles Arnoldi, Peter Alexander, Rembrandt, Toulouse-Lautrec, Michael Duke Pavoni, James Gucwa, et al.



Will and Michelle Munyon, the owners of Munyon and Sons Estate Sales gave EstateSalesNews.com unfettered access to video many of the items included in this sale. The video can be viewed now on our Front Page.