Esteem Employees Aren't "Too Cool" for School

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2019 --Although school's out for summer, employees at Esteem Medical Spa are still hitting the books. That's good news for patients, because the subject they're studying is CoolSculpting, a popular non-invasive fat loss treatment. Two of Esteem's CoolSculpting technicians, Kimberly Woolsey and Cindy McCormick, have been selected to attend the CoolSculpting Masters Clinical course, offered June 26th - 27th at CoolSculpting University in Pleasanton, California.



CoolSculpting targets unwanted fat cells, freezing them, so the body can remove them naturally. The training program that Woolsey and McCormick plan to attend will cover a variety of CoolSculpting topics, including: how to conduct a CoolSculpting consultation, treatment protocols, advanced treatment planning, and working with challenging cases.



"A very select few individuals are chosen by CoolSculpting to attend this course, so we are very proud of our technicians for their dedication, excellent service, and willingness to go the extra mile to become Reno's most skilled and highly trained technicians," said Terryl Stone, Esteem's Business Manager.



The CoolSculpting Masters Clinical course presents the perfect opportunity for Esteem's technicians to deepen their medical knowledge, benefitting the clinic's patients. Plus, because Esteem Medical Spa places a strong emphasis on continuing education, the course aligns perfectly with the spa's overall objectives—which is why the Esteem staff is never "too cool" for school!



About Esteem Medical Spa

Esteem Medical Spa based in Reno, Nevada, offers a variety of aesthetic treatments and procedures to help patients look and feel their best. At the spa, several non-invasive cosmetic solutions are performed, including facial fillers, laser treatments, lip injections, anti-aging procedures, and fat reduction treatments. Each treatment is completed or supervised by Dr. Michael Glass who holds numerous certifications for specialized training in cosmetic lasers, neuromodulators and fillers.