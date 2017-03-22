Esteem Medical Spa Exceeds 1000 CoolSculpting Cycles

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/22/2017 --Locally owned Esteem Medical Spa announced today that it has surpassed 1000 CoolSculpting treatments performed. This marks another milestone for the Esteem team, as owner and cosmetic medicine specialist Dr. Michael J. Glass stated, "We couldn't have accomplished this goal without the trust of our patients. They appreciate our experience, and they love our results."



With the addition of several new CoolSculpting techniques, including DualSculpting and the CoolMini applicator, Esteem has increased and improved the range of body contouring treatments available to patients.



The surpassing of 1000 CoolSculpting cycles highlights Esteem's longevity in the medical spa industry, as well as their commitment to offering quality cosmetic procedures. Dr. Glass credited his experience in the medical field and his expert staff as the primary reasons for Esteem's recent achievement. All 1000 cycles were performed by the same team of specialists who've been with Esteem since the beginning.



About CoolSculpting

CoolSculpting is a non-invasive fat reduction treatment utilizing the science of Cryolipolysis to target and freeze away unwanted fat cells. CoolSculpting is an FDA-cleared alternative to traditional fat loss procedures such as liposuction. Subcutaneous fat around the waist, inner thighs, and chin are cooled with the use of specialized applicators placed on the surface of the skin, freezing fat cells while leaving the rest of the area unharmed. These fat cells are then removed as waste over the following weeks by the body's natural processes.



About Esteem Medical Spa

Esteem Medical Spa is a locally owned, family-operated medical spa and salon serving Reno, Sparks, Carson City and the Greater Northern Nevada area. Esteem specializes in non-surgical cosmetic treatments for men and women. Owner and founder Dr. Michael J. Glass has over 30 years' experience in clinical medicine, including as an anesthesiologist and Medical Director for St. Mary's Outpatient Surgery Center, where he worked in a number of surgical sub-specialties, including general and plastic surgery, gynecology, orthopedics and urology.



Dr. Glass and his experienced team of aesthetic specialists continue to provide trusted, quality cosmetic enhancements for those looking to improve their confidence and quality of life.