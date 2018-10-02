Esteem Medical Spa Reaches 2,500 CoolSculpting Cycles

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/02/2018 --The Esteem Team has hit yet another milestone. Due to high demand and amazing results, Esteem Medical Spa has performed 2,500 CoolSculpting cycles. CoolSculpting will continue to be one of Esteem's top procedures offering client's the chance to freeze away unwanted fat without undergoing surgery.



This milestone of 2,500 CoolSculpting cycles was achieved thanks to the hard work of the Esteem team technicians and their dedication to excellent service. The cohesive team has been performing CoolSculpting procedures since 2014.



The Esteem Team Secret

In addition to listening to patients wants and needs and guiding them towards the right treatment path, the Esteem Team is dedicated to making each client feel informed and comfortable. With an experienced team of professionals led by Dr. Glass, Esteem Medical Spa puts client satisfaction at the top of their priority list.



Why are CoolSculpting Cycles So Popular?

Just about everyone has areas on their body they would like to target with a fat zapper. The common belief is that the only way to deal with unwanted fat deposits is with surgical procedures, fad diets, and an excess of exercise. CoolSculpting is a safe, FDA-cleared, non-invasive treatment that activates the body's natural processes to remove fat.



Onward and Upward

A picture is worth a thousand words, especially when it showcases the amazing results of CoolSculpting! Esteem Medical Spa couldn't have reached 2,500 CoolSculpting cycles without loyal clients and real results. You can see before and after CoolSculpting results, here.



Each milestone reached is motivation for the Esteem Team to continue delivering exceptional care. Another goal ticked off the list doesn't mean Esteem Medical Spa will slow down anytime soon. If you're interested in booking your first visit with the Esteem Team, call (775) 329-­3000 today to book your free consultation!