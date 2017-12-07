Esteem Medical Spa Teams with Safe Embrace for 3rd Annual Holiday Toy Drive

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2017 --Esteem Medical Spa in Reno is teaming up with Safe Embrace for their annual Holiday Toy Drive. From now until December 15th, Esteem will accept donations of toys at their offices on South McCarran. All toys will be donated to Safe Embrace, a nonprofit that provides shelter and support groups for female domestic violence victims and their children.



For their donation, participants will receive one free "scratcher," worth between $5 and $50 Esteem dollars. Esteem cash is redeemable at Esteem for services and products.



Esteem is proud to be able to give back to the Reno-Sparks community. This is their 3rd annual toy drive, and Esteem's owner and founder plans on continuing the tradition in the future. "I'm glad to help out in whatever way we can," says Dr. Glass. "It's for a great cause, and I encourage people to stop by and give to children in need."



The Toy Drive runs from now until December 15th. Any new or unwrapped toys will be accepted.



About Safe Embrace

Safe Embrace is a nonprofit that facilitates support groups for female domestic violence victims in the Reno-Sparks community. Founded in 1994, Safe Embrace provides compassionate and trauma-informed services, as well as educational programs for at-risk adults and youth to increase public awareness.



About Esteem Medical Spa

Esteem Medical Spa is a locally owned, medical spa and salon serving Reno, Sparks, Carson City and the Greater Northern Nevada area. Esteem specializes in non-surgical cosmetic treatments for men and women. Owner and founder Dr. Michael J. Glass has over 30 years' experience in clinical medicine. Esteem offers a range of treatments including Botox, Dysport, Juvederm lip injections, CoolSculpting, Ultherapy, laser hair removal, laser resurfacing, photo facials, Venus Viva, radio frequency skin tightening, Silk Peel and chemical peels.