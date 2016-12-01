Esteem Medical Spa's Toy Drive Kicks off to Benefit Homeless Youth of Reno

Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2016 --Esteem Medical Spa & Salon based in Reno, Nevada, is partnering with the Reno Firefighters to help create a true season of giving for Reno/Sparks area children in transition. From now until mid-December, Esteem Medical Spa will collect donated toys for the annual Reno Firefighters Homeless Children's Christmas Party and Lunch.



Toy donations to Esteem will be accepted through the end of day on December 15, 2016. Toys must be new and unwrapped to be accepted. On December 16, 2016, donations will be delivered to the Reno Firefighters Association for distribution to children at the annual gathering.



Esteem Medical Spa wants to give back to those who are willing and able to contribute in such a meaningful way to the community during what can be a difficult time of year for children without a place to call home. To encourage the giving spirit, each individual making a toy donation will receive an official Esteem scratch card. Each scratch card contains a hidden Esteem "Thank You" prize. Everyone who donates a new, unwrapped toy for the toy drive receives a scratcher, and a limit of one scratcher per person applies.



The professional Fire Fighters of Reno have held an annual gathering for the city's children and families in transition since 2001 as a way to set a strong example of community assistance throughout Reno and Sparks. Both current and retired Reno Firefighters, police officers, their families and community volunteers come together each year to support hundreds of children in transition, most of whom are from Reno's downtown area.



During the annual event, children and their families will have the opportunity to participate in activities, enjoy food and games, and interact with individuals who are committed to supporting the youth of the community. In addition, children who attend the annual Homeless Children's Christmas Party and Lunch have the opportunity to receive gifts donated by local businesses like Esteem.



About Esteem Medical Spa & Salon

Esteem Medical Spa & Salon based in Reno, Nevada, offers a variety of aesthetic treatments and procedures to help patients look and feel their best. Several non-invasive cosmetic solutions including facial fillers, laser treatments, lip injections, anti-aging procedures, and fat reduction treatments are all performed at Esteem. Each treatment is completed or supervised by Dr. Glass who holds numerous certifications for specialized training in using cosmetic lasers, neuromodulators, fillers, and platelet rich plasma.