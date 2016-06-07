Reno, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2016 --Select staff and medical team members from Reno, Nevada-based Esteem Medical Spa will attend the 12th annual Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium, held at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 8 - 12, 2016. Attendance at the 2016 Symposium will provide an opportunity for participants to follow one of two main program tracks: the clinical program and the practice management track. Dr. Glass, the founder and lead provider of non-surgical cosmetic procedures at Esteem Medical Spa, along with Tiffany Wilson, Lead Aesthetic Technician, and Jackie Trombley, Aesthetic Technician, will participate in the clinical track, while Terryl Stone, Business Manager, and Olivia Lowell, Assistant Manager, will follow the practice management program.



The Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium encompasses the largest multi-specialty forum for the field of aesthetic practitioners. The event is intended to offer an education-focused environment for individuals primarily involved in the science, practice and teaching of aesthetic surgery and medicine, according to its founder, S. Randolph Waldman, MD. A combination of reputable product vendors and expert educators will offer attendees a robust selection of panel discussions, workshops and seminars throughout the five-day event, covering topics such as:



Rejuvenation of the Neck – What's in Your Tool Box?



Which Filler for Which Patient, featuring Actual Treatments



The Rise in Black Market Aesthetic Products and How it Affects Your Practice



Non-Invasive body Contouring & Skin Tightening – Hype or Hope?



Minimally Invasive Rejuvenation – What's New?



Dr. Glass, the technicians, and key administrative staff from Esteem Medical Spa look forward to the 2016 Vegas Cosmetic Surgery Symposium as the event provides a substantial amount of high quality learning pertinent to meeting the ongoing needs of patients. The combination of clinical and practice management programming throughout this year's Symposium provides Dr. Glass and his team the best tools to keep Esteem at the top of its aesthetic procedures practice.



About Esteem Medical Spa

Based in Reno, Nevada, Esteem Medical Spa provides a wide range of aesthetic procedures used to assist patients in achieving their most sought after look. Non-invasive cosmetic procedures offered at Esteem Medical Spa, including injectables, fat reduction, laser treatments and anti-aging solutions, are all performed or supervised by Dr. Michael Glass who holds certificates for specialty training in the use of a multitude of lasers, neuromodulators, facial fillers, and platelet rich plasma for cosmetic treatments.