Esteemed Physician Praises DLA's Personal Statement Services

Houston, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2019 --DLA Editors & Proofers, a leading provider of services for personal statements, CVs and resumes, the ERAS application, MSPEs, statements and letters of intent, and letters of recommendation, today announced that its personal statement services have been praised by Dr. Matthew E. Koepplinger, Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston (UTHealth). Since 2008, DLA Editors & Proofers has been providing professional personal statement services to clients from both the United States and around the world applying to programs in Europe, Canada and the United States. In that time, across all programs and specialties, clients of DLA Editors & Proofers personal statement services have enjoyed a 99% acceptance rate, and most of these to their top-choice programs.



Having completed his residency training at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, and a fellowship in hand and upper extremity surgery at Baylor College of Medicine, Dr. Koepplinger is certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Orthopedic Surgery, and specializes in hand and upper-extremity surgery. He treats a variety of disorders, including trauma and fractures, ligamentous injuries, tendon, and nerve, and arthritis of the shoulder, wrist, elbow, and hand. He also treats carpal tunnel syndrome, cubital tunnel syndrome, trigger finger, tennis elbow, and other sports injuries of the upper extremities.



Known affectionately as "Dr. K" by the medical students he teaches and the medical residents who rotate with him, as well as by nurses and the rest of the medical staff, Dr. Koepplinger is renowned for his kindness and patience as much as he is his expertise in orthopedic surgery. When he sees patients in the clinic, he does not rush through his time with them. Instead, he takes the time with each patient to explain his findings and his recommendations for treatment, and to answer any and all questions the patient may have, in a relaxed, comforting and supportive manner.



In his role as Assistant Professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth, he reviews personal statements and applications from candidates wishing to match to the orthopedic residency program at McGovern Medical School at UTHealth. Upon hearing about the services DLA Editors & Proofers offer for personal statements, Dr. Koepplinger stated that, in his experience, there are many candidates who could benefit from DLA Editors & Proofers.



"I have read many bad personal statements," said Dr. Koepplinger, "and not even from international medical graduates who are writing in English as a second language. These are from native English speakers from U.S. medical schools. It's as if they have never learned to write."



David Lombardino, founder and editor-in-chief of DLA Editors & Proofers, agrees. "In each application cycle, we help both international medical graduates and U.S. medical graduates with their personal statements for medical residency. No matter where you are from, writing a good or even great personal statement is no easy task. It is not just a matter of putting words down on paper or copying experiences from your CV. The most successful personal statements are ones that have been reflected on and considered deeply even before the writing begins."



This is where DLA Editors & Proofers comes in. With their proprietary PS Revision & Critique and PS Consultation packages for personal statements, they delve deeply into their clients' experiences, personalities and goals to unearth the best content and writing style to help achieve their clients' best personal statements, all while staying within their clients' voices.



"It is a unique and special talent that the editors at DLA Editors & Proofers, led by David Lombardino, have," said Dr. Koepplinger. "I wish many more candidates would use their personal statement services."



