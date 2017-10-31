Estella's New Organic Baby Clothes Counter the Grim News Headlines

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2017 --Chike Chukwulozie, CEO of Estella's, announced that the internationally acclaimed baby boutique has introduced five new organic baby gifts and that three of the brand's best-selling prints are back by popular demand. The new items are emblazoned with messages of fun, hope, and unity.



"With pessimism rife in the news and the nation looking divided, we wanted an organic baby gifts collection with a unifying message, hence the "Generation Hope" and "Global Citizen" newborn bodysuits," said Chukwulozie. "We had to have an "Old Soul" and some fun fruit prints to our organic baby clothes line – banana and avocado. We wanted to present one-piece suits that contradicted the news – bright, optimistic and hopeful."



The new organic baby gifts include the "Generation Hope" onesie that captures the spirit of a generation born with the will to overcome the world's greatest challenges. It's a perfect option for babies who will grow up to be the future's organizers, activists, and presidents.



For the future citizens and custodians of the world, Estella created the "Global Citizen" one-piece. The new garment recognizes the interdependence and interconnectedness of individuals as members of their local communities and a larger global society.



Estella's "Old Soul" romper is part of its organic baby clothes collection and was designed for the child new to the planet with eyes that appear sage and wise beyond their age. The garment is as unique as its wearer and proudly proclaims the special nature of the child wearing it.



Just for fun, Estella's has created its "Avocado" one-piece, along with a "Banana" romper. All of the new organic baby clothes are ethically made in India with GOTS-certified cotton and eco-friendly dyes.



Returning to Estella's collection by popular demand are three iconic designs that are perennial favorites. Available again are the "Taxi Cab" newborn onesie; the practical and convenient "Hotdog" one-piece; and the "Pretzel" romper. All of the designs can be purchased singly or paired with the boutique's stylish organic baby toys to create a custom gift set.



The introduction of the new designs to Estella's luxury line of organic baby gifts injects a clear note of optimism, hope, and unity to combat the negative feelings that are rife in the world today. Consumers also spoke and the baby specialty shop listened, bringing back three of its iconic, sophisticated designs to support happiness, joy, and goodwill.



About Estella

Launched in 2002, Estella's is located at 27 W. 20th St. in New York's Village and offers an eclectic range of high-end designer baby and children's clothes. The boutique has been featured in more than 100 print, broadcast and online media including Vogue, Elle, CNN, The Today Show, People and The New York Times. Estella's has received the Mom's Choice Award, the National Parenting Center's Seal of Approval, the Tillywig Toy Award, and Parents Magazine "Best Baby Toys" award. The company only utilizes certified organic materials and engages in certified Ethical & Fair Trade Manufacturing agreements with the artisans with which it partners. Estella's maintains active social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram, and YouTube.



