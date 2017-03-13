Estes Excavating Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Jeffersonville, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/13/2017 --Estes Excavating Inc., a demolition company with over 40 years of experience in the area, announced today that it has entered into a partnership with BizIQ, a digital marketing firm that serves small businesses in the United States and Canada from its home office in Phoenix, Arizona.



By partnering with BizIQ, the excavator in Jeffersonville, IN hopes to take advantage of its long track record of success and expand its customer base by improving its web presence. When working with clients like Estes Excavating Inc., BizIQ targets prospective local customers through search engine optimization, which helps its clients rank higher in Google search results and makes them more visible to those looking for related products and services.



Additionally, BizIQ will be developing a new company website for Estes Excavating Inc., which will provide a general overview of the excavation company's business as well as a bimonthly blog. Content on the new site will be geared toward providing relevant, timely and engaging information related to the excavator in Jeffersonville, IN, and will be written by trained copywriters.



"Our company has been able to rely on our strong reputation for outstanding work and friendly service thanks to our many years in business," said Susie Estes, owner of Estes Excavating Inc. "But with so many people turning to the Internet when they begin their search for excavation and demolition services, we realized we were due for a new approach to our marketing. We've been really impressed with BizIQ's work on our behalf so far, and are excited to see how they will be able to help us going forward."



About Estes Excavating Inc.

Estes Excavating Inc., established in 1974, is a family-owned and operated business specializing in commercial excavation, land clearing, demolition, environmental cleanup, sewer and water line installation and more. The company takes pride in offering high quality services at competitive prices. For more information, please visit http://www.estesexcavation.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.