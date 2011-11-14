eTelligent Strategies Launches Socialize Your Biz Video Campaign

Arlington, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/14/2011 --Strategic Marketing Consulting Firm, eTelligent Strategies, launched its Socialize Your Biz video campaign this month. The campaign features three video series that will showcase and highlight small businesses and entrepreneurs in the DC metro area as well as marketing tips and tricks aimed to help small business owners “Socialize” their small business.



The first of the three video series is Small Business Highlights. This video series is designed to feature small businesses in the DC metro area including their products, services and benefits. This series not only provides exposure to local businesses in the DC metro area, but it aims to unleash the power of these local small businesses through the use of video.



The second video series is Small Business Marketing Tips. This series will provide short but effective marketing tips and tricks for small businesses. These include specific tips for small business owners on social media, mobile marketing, video marketing and marketing plan development.



Lastly, the We Heart DC Entrepreneurs video series will showcase DC entrepreneurs and present the unique and compelling stories behind their innovative ideas. This series focuses specifically on the entrepreneur or business owner and his/her story of launching a small to medium-sized business.



The first phase of the video campaign will take place from November 2011 through January 2012 with subsequent phases taking place throughout 2012. The entire campaign will be featured on the eTelligent Strategies YouTube channel at http://www.youtube.com/etelligentstrategies.



“We are excited about this video campaign as it gives us the opportunity to showcase the extraordinary talents and stories of small businesses and entrepreneurs in the DC metro area and to highlight the compelling power that video adds to marketing campaigns,” said Tracy Swain, Owner and Founder of eTelligent Strategies.



eTelligent Strategies is actively seeking entrepreneurs and small businesses in the DC metro area that would like to be showcased in the campaign and encourages those wishing to participate to submit their information directly at http://www.etelligentstrategies.com



For more information about the Socialize Your Biz video campaign or to be featured as a small business or entrepreneur in one of the video series, please contact Tracy Swain, Owner Founder, eTelligent Strategies at 703.232.1757 or email info@etelligentstrategies.com.