Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2011 --In today’s world, security and privacy are growing concerns among businesses worldwide. With the increasing use of the Internet for IP-based voice traffic, protecting confidential voice communications over the Internet is no exception.



EtherSpeak, Inc., a market leader in securing IP voice traffic and a ShoreTel Innovation Network SIP Provider, has developed an innovative, secure voice communications solution for ShoreTel partners and customers. EtherSpeak’s solution, featuring ADTRAN NetVanta IP Business Gateways, provides a seamless normalized and secure pathway for ShoreTel SIP Trunking for the end-user customer.



“Working with ADTRAN engineers we were able to craft an integrated solution which is easier to implement and maintain for ShoreTel customers needing an encrypted SIP connection” states Neil Darling, CEO of EtherSpeak. “By connecting ShoreTel’s Unified Communications system to the NetVanta gateway through a PRI handoff, EtherSpeak provides a perfect solution for those seeking encrypted SIP.”



Value Added Resellers are also taking notice of the trend, as noted by Joe Rittenhouse of Converged Technology Professionals, a Gold Certified ShoreTel provider who states, “It is clear that the reality of SIP encryption among businesses is beginning to grow. We are glad that EtherSpeak has implemented a full solution which addresses the encryption needs and requirements for the ShoreTel community.”



EtherSpeak’s encrypted SIP Trunking solution is fully compliant with Federal laws such as The Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act (HITECH), the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), the Fair and Accurate Credit Transactions Act (FACTA), and even standards like the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standards (PCI DSS).



Industries governed by these laws, such as health care, financial and government, can now partake in the cost effective benefits provided by a SIP-based Unified Communications environment that ensures the security, privacy and confidentiality required.



EtherSpeak, Inc. is an IP Communications Provider and is a member of the ShoreTel Innovation Partner Program since 2008. EtherSpeak provides innovative IP based voice, fax and connectivity solutions for businesses looking to leverage next generation IP connectivity solutions. To learn more about EtherSpeak, visit: www.ietherspeak.com