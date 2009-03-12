EtherSpeak Announces New SureTrunk Customer Testimonials

Dumfries, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2009 -- EtherSpeak Communications, Inc., the innovators of solutions that are open for business, today is announcing the availability of the first published customer success stories for its acclaimed SureTrunk™ service offering -- the world's first and only native SIP trunking solution for the ShoreTel community.



Since SureTrunk was certified by ShoreTel last summer as a Technology Partner Program (TPP) solution, the number of customers that have readily adopted native SIP trunking as a cost-effective alternative to non-native solutions (solutions requiring additional capital expense), or PRI/BRI or analog circuits has grown steadily. But in addition to its cost advantages, SureTrunk has proven to enhance performance, seamlessly increase productivity and substantially optimize capacity utilization rates of customer ShoreTel systems.



"It is gratifying to see the warm reception that ShoreTel customers have shown us with our SureTrunk solution. We believe the adoption rate is evidence that companies of all size are seeking new forms of innovation provided by manufacturer certified native SIP trunking solutions. We are very proud of the fact that SureTrunk is leading the way for the ShoreTel community," said Neil Darling, President & CEO at EtherSpeak Communications.



Clients profiled in the new case studies include Magna International, a Fortune 500 company and Canada's largest auto parts maker; Brock White, a St. Paul, Minn.-based Midwest distributor of construction materials; and Great American Group, which was selected by Circuit City to manage its high-profile going-out-of-business sale.



"Each of the cases demonstrates the versatility that our SureTrunk solution affords the customer, whether it is to offset the effects of a cyclical downturn or to enable next-generation IP services in a non-disruptive manner. Clearly, cost alone is no longer the central issue," Darling added.



"We are both a customer and a partner and have had a very good experience thus far. We think customers will be very willing to listen to the EtherSpeak story, particularly in conjunction with ShoreTel," said Scott Strochak, President & CEO, Xtelesis, an authorized ShoreTel reseller and SureTrunk partner.



A complete archive of the newest case studies can be found on the http://www.suretrunk.com Web site.



About Etherspeak Communications, Inc.

EtherSpeak Communications is a leading provider of open standards communications solutions for customers from small business to the small enterprise. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, EtherSpeak enhances IP communications through its VoIEasy Service Platform by ensuring appropriate security, network connectivity, ease of use and thorough technical support. For more info, please visit http://www.suretrunk.com.

