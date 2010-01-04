EtherSpeak Completes SIP Interoperability Testing with IBM Lotus Foundations Reach and ShoreTel UC

Stafford, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2010 -- EtherSpeak Communications, Inc., the leading innovator in open standard based IP communications solutions, announced today it has completed SIP interoperability testing with IBM’s Lotus Foundations Reach and ShoreTel’s Unified Communications (UC) platform. This development will provide IBM and ShoreTel customers the option to access the advanced capabilities of Lotus Foundations Reach and ShoreTel’s UC with EtherSpeak’s native SIP trunks for enhanced customer satisfaction, savings and flexibility. Customers will be up and running with IBM Lotus Foundations Reach, ShoreTel UC and making and receiving calls with EtherSpeak’s SureTrunk service in a matter of hours of opening the package.



With this evolution, EtherSpeak and its SureTrunk SIP Trunk brand has fortified its customer-proven offering by enabling seamless business-telephone-lines-over-the-Internet or SIP trunk integration. Ultimately, EtherSpeak’s goal is to strengthen the value and best-of-breed utility of ShoreTel’s UC and IBM’s Lotus Foundations Reach for customers, channel partners and distributors. EtherSpeak’s straightforward subscription-based service offering, SureTrunk, is now available to IBM’s feature-rich Lotus Foundations Reach, enhanced by ShoreTel’s award winning UC platform, all running virtually turn-key within IBM’s Lotus Foundations all-in-one server.



"When unified communications must be cost-effective - with fewer moving parts and less hardware expense - EtherSpeak’s native SIP trunking approach really shines," said Neil Darling, president of EtherSpeak. "EtherSpeak continues to deliver for ShoreTel and as the relationship and technology between the two market leaders represented by IBM’s Lotus Foundations Reach and ShoreTel evolves, the expanding community of customers will have the option to simply turn-on SIP connectivity to virtually any phone number in the USA or Canada. We are truly excited about the possibilities and options it will bring to the customers – and to the alliance."



EtherSpeak native SIP SureTrunk for ShoreTel offering will be demonstrated at Lotusphere 2010 in Orlando, Florida January 17 through January 20, 2010.



