EtherSpeak Expands Commitment to Channel

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/01/2010 -- EtherSpeak announced today, Mark Williams has joined their organization and will be responsible for indirect Channel development throughout the North American markets, as their Vice President of Channels.



Mr. Williams brings a distinguished track record of goal-oriented accomplishments to EtherSpeak. With over 15 years of sales management and telecom business operations experience, Williams most recently propelled PrimeVoice, an SMB focused SIP and Managed Hosted ITSP, from a heavily churning direct sales business to a stable growth oriented trajectory by building a successful indirect channel of 25 strategic partners throughout the Southeast US.



EtherSpeak, a leading US based IP communications-as-a-service provider, provides industry leading IP voice, fax, video and connectivity solutions, sold through a network of Value-Added-Resellers within the ShoreTel, Microsoft OCS / Lync, Asterisk and Zultys communities. Neil Darling, EtherSpeak Founder and CEO commented Mark's education, experience and integrity will be the key differentiator in our ability to grow our indirect partnerships, while continuing to maintain our leadership position with innovation against the growing pack of competitors. To be successful, Mark's team will need to simultaneously increase our customer's reliance and satisfaction with cloud based communications offerings, while also keeping his eye on increasing the profitability of our partner's business. EtherSpeak remains the only provider of native IP voice and fax solutions with a foothold in both the ShoreTel and Microsoft communities. He added, someone of Mark's caliber brings a great balance to enabling our partners to leverage the cloud-based communications-as-a-service offerings, as a counter-weight to a tough economic climate, where our partner's ability to sell innovative Unified Communications solutions is directly tied to the tangible savings delivered from the EtherSpeak cloud.



Previous to his work at PrimeVoice Mr. Williams helped Net Telcos, a managed hosting and collocation provider win numerous strategic customers based on its brand awareness, products, and customer service. Williams also served as a Senior Data Sales Engineer at Level 3 Communications working with Fortune 1000 companies with IP centric service needs such as MPLS and VoIP. In a telecom career that started in 1997, he worked in physics and engineering roles for cutting edge organizations such as NASA, Exxon, Dominion Telecom, and TelCove.



Williams received his Bachelors of Science in Physics from Longwood University and completed his Masters of Engineering at Virginia Tech.

