Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/11/2013 --The compassion of a ten year old girl and her 5th grade class at Holy Cross Academy is making a difference in the Fredericksburg community. The desire to help the needy has driven a campaign to raise funds for the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank.



Enlisting the talents of her father, Neil Darling (who is an award-winning Gumbo Grand Master Chef and Entrepreneur) has initiated the "GUMBO FOR GOOD" fundraising campaign. "GUMBO FOR GOOD" offers the award-winning seafood and sausage gumbo for sale with 100% of the tax-deductible donations being directed to the Fredericksburg Area Food Bank.



Mr. Darling, as founder and CEO of EtherSpeak (a Fredericksburg-based Business Communications Provider), has solicited his company to sponsor this campaign. He states, "I am proud to assist my daughter and her classmates at Holy Cross Academy in this honorable effort. It is a great opportunity for these kids to make a difference and learn of the wealth to be gained by giving to those in need."



More information concerning GUMBO FOR GOOD can be found at http://www.ietherspeak.com/gumboforgood/.



About EtherSpeak, Inc.

EtherSpeak, Inc. is an IP communications service provider. As a leading SIP trunk provider, they are recognized for their innovative offering by many leading UC companies. EtherSpeak provides managed IP connectivity options, IP PBX hosting, call encryption, disaster recovery services and fax connectivity services. For more information about EtherSpeak, please visit: www.ietherspeak.com.



About the Fredericksburg Food Bank

The Fredericksburg Area Food Bank (www.fredfood.org) helps to provide food to over 17,000 people each month through a network of non-profit and faith-based organizations in the Fredericksburg community. This Food Bank is part of Feeding America, a national organization supporting more than 200 Food Banks across the country.



About Holy Cross Academy

Holy Cross Academy is a Catholic elementary school, which serves the educational needs of children of varying intellectual abilities within the parish of Saint Mary from preschool through the eighth grade. For more information about Holy Cross, please visit: http://www.holycrossweb.com.