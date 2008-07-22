EtherSpeak Helps ShoreTel Customers Make the Most of Phone Systems

Dumfries, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/22/2008 -- EtherSpeak Communications today announces the development of an innovative, cost-effective solution for ShoreTel’s UC system to connect to SIP trunking services "natively," meaning ShoreTel customers can now realize all of the benefits of IP-enabled communications without any additional investments, hardware or even new firewall/gateway requirements.



EtherSpeak's new solution, dubbed "SureTrunk™," enables ShoreTel customers of all sizes to make full use of their investment by connecting SIP networks with traditional fixed-line PSTN directly. EtherSpeak’s solution has been certified through ShoreTel’s Technology Partner Program (TPP) and immediately available to ShoreTel resellers.



"ShoreTel is pleased to welcome Etherspeak as one of the newest members of our TPP community. Through their SureTrunk solution, EtherSpeak is able to harness the full power of SIP through seamless integration, unleashing the power and flexibility of our new version of our UC system," says Steve Timmerman, vice president of marketing, ShoreTel.



"ShoreTel has developed a world-class product portfolio, partner channel and customer-base and we recognized the need in the market for a solution that offers added flexibility through integration, yet hedges the risk of additional hardware investments," explains Neil Darling, managing partner at EtherSpeak Communications.



As a certified TPP solution for ShoreTel’s UC solutions, SureTrunking means customers can now mitigate the risk associated with SIP trunking by migrating with or without an enterprise edge device such as local PSTN gateways, costly ISDN Basic Rate Interfaces (BRIs) or Primary Rate Interfaces (PRIs). EtherSpeak's SureTrunk is certified for ShoreTel’s UC system, version 8.0 and is expected to fully support future software builds.



"EtherSpeak’s new managed SureTrunk solution offers ShoreTel customers less expensive alternatives to on-premise SIP trunking that requires a hardware purchase, implementation fees and license costs as well as SIP trunk line fees. U.S. businesses considering a managed SIP trunking option are motivated primarily by the financial benefits of the solution (lower cost of ownership and no or little capital expense), so a managed solution with a predictable monthly cost is appealing," says Sandra Gustavsen, senior analyst at TelecomTactics, the Telecom Intelligence Group.



"Small businesses, in particular, will appreciate the ease of adoption (no start up costs with the EtherSpeak solution) and the benefits that SIP trunking can bring to their business - reduced costs (lower long distance charges) and improved productivity (ISDN-like features and the means to integrate converged applications such as video and collaboration). A hosted option may prompt a smaller business to take advantage of SIP trunking since they can do so without costly risks."



About EtherSpeak

EtherSpeak Communications is a leading provider of open standards communications solutions for customers from small business to the small enterprise. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, through the VoIEasy Service Platform, EtherSpeak enhances IP communications by ensuring appropriate security, network connectivity, ease of use and thorough technical support. For more information, please visit http://www.suretrunk.com or call 866.EtherIP (384-3747)

