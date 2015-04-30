EtherSpeak Names Kenneth Adams Vice President of Channel Sales

Fredericksburg, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/30/2015 --EtherSpeak proudly announces the appointment of Kenneth Adams as Vice President of Channel Sales. As a commercial ITSP, EtherSpeak equips businesses with quality communication solutions including native SIP trunking, internet faxing, and encrypted voice services.



Adams is now leading EtherSpeak's go-to-market strategy with a renewed focus on key system integrators, value-added resellers, and telecom brokers in the United States and Canada.



Adams brings new energy and expertise to the EtherSpeak executive team that he acquired from about 20 years in the industry. His accomplishments as a leader in technical sales and channel operations for Ironton Global and, most recently, PortaOne enhance EtherSpeak's initiative for increased market-share and innovation.



"We are excited to have Ken on our team," says EtherSpeak founder and CEO, Neil Darling. "His track record and vision make him a valuable asset; rounding out our capabilities. I am convinced that our VARs and partners will quickly experience the benefit of his genius. Ken and I are working together to capitalize on new market opportunities and position EtherSpeak as profitable and reliable carrier among our partner community.



As Vice President of Channel Sales, Adams is responsible for the design and execution of an increasingly competitive sales and marketing strategy. In accordance with EtherSpeak's overall vision, the goals of these efforts include continued development of relevant products and services as well as revamping a healthy and appealing channel partner program.



Further details about Ken Adams and EtherSpeak's new initiatives are listed on http://www.etherspeak.com