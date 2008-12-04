EtherSpeak to Set SIP Trunks Free

Dumfries, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2008 -- EtherSpeak Communications LLC, a leading provider of open standards communications solutions, today announced it has taken bold, new steps to help accelerate the ShoreTel community’s adoption of next-generation IP telephony with unlimited pricing plans for its innovative SureTrunk™ service, the world’s first and only native SIP Trunking for the ShoreTel platform.



Effective immediately, EtherSpeak will be offering SureTrunk at a monthly rate as low as $32.50 per trunk for local and long distance calling in the continental U.S. and Canada. Combined with the proprietary BurstaTrunk™ service options to optimize capacity utilization, the new unlimited pricing plan (dubbed “Freedom” plans) makes SureTrunking an even more compelling solution for customers of ShoreWare-based IP phone systems.



“This is a sign of our reinforcing commitment towards supporting the resellers and customers of the ShoreTel community. The ShoreTel Unified Communications solution has achieved significant market penetration and we are very pleased to help customers unleash the power and flexibility through SIP-based communications,” said Neil Darling, President & CEO of EtherSpeak.



Certified as a ShoreTel Technology Partner Program (TPP) solution in July 2008, SureTrunk is currently the world’s only SIP Trunking service (managed or premised-based) to enable ShoreTel customers to realize all of the benefits of IP-enabled communications without any additional investments, hardware or even new firewall/gateway requirements. By adopting this “native” approach, customers can mitigate the risk associated with SIP trunking by migrating with or without an enterprise edge device such as local PSTN gateways, costly ISDN Basic Rate Interfaces (BRIs) or Primary Rate Interfaces (PRIs).



Since SureTrunk was launched last summer, it has received a warm reception from ShoreTel resellers and customers alike. The innovative companies such as 29 Agency of Southlake, TX, are SureTrunking to reduce their risk exposure as well as operating costs.



“This was one of the easiest decisions we’ve made all year. SureTrunk has given us the ability to fully harness our existing data networking and communications infrastructure in a clean and simple way that dramatically reduces expenses. At a time when the economy dictates that we focus on everything, it’s good to know solutions like SureTrunk exist to help us maximize the return on our investment,” said Tyler Merrick, Principal at 29 Agency.



About 29 Agency

29 Agency is a growing creative agency based in the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. We enjoy helping others solve the creative needs of their business - whether it’s an ad campaign launching your product, a website educating the public about your company, or an identity giving a face to this new dream of yours, we are here to be your right brain. We are not a one-size-fits-all agency, but our clients include consumer goods companies, non profit organizations, city governments, future rock stars, entrepreneurs, professional services, and a few others in between. Our main areas of focus are Identity and Brand Development, Package Design, Product Development, Web, Video, or Print Campaigns, and any other ancillary services needed for each of these.



About Etherspeak Communications, LLC

EtherSpeak Communications is a leading provider of open standards communications solutions for customers from small business to the small enterprise. Headquartered in Northern Virginia, EtherSpeak enhances IP communications through its VoIEasy Service Platform by ensuring appropriate security, network connectivity, ease of use and thorough technical support. For more information, please visit http://www.etherspeak.us.

