EtherSpeak Ushers-In New Premier Pricing SIP Bundles

Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/05/2010 -- EtherSpeak Communications LLC, a leading provider of open standards IP communications solutions, announced today its bold, new plan to help accelerate the ShoreTel, Microsoft OCS, Asterisk-based and Zultys IP PBX communities with the general availability of EtherSpeak's Premier Pricing Bundles for its innovative SURETrunk™, OCSTrunk™, ZIPTrunk™, SWITCHTrunk™ service brands. EtherSpeak's SIP Trunking is a proven method for delivering Business-Grade Telephone Service over the Internet (or private data connection) as-a-service to provide customer's with a cost-effective alternative to legacy telephone connectivity options.



Effective May 4, 2010, EtherSpeak will be offering Premier Bundles at a monthly rate as low as $99.00 for up to 50 simultaneous call-paths and 5000 minutes of inbound and outbound local and long distance calling in the continental U.S.A. Premier plan options range with inclusive pricing from 50 to over 150 simultaneous call paths and from 5000 minutes to 100,000 minutes per month, with a Premier subscription option level suitable for virtually every customer need for savings and flexibility.



“This is a sign of reinforcing our commitment towards supporting the resellers and customers of the IP PBX communities we support, with the utmost flexibility and value demanded by market for tangible value from SIP service subscriptions," said Neil Darling, President & CEO of EtherSpeak.



“Our inherent simplicity and savings will enable the robust, on-premise IP PBX solutions we support from ShoreTel, Microsoft OCS, Asterisk, Zultys and others with unprecedented savings and flexibility enabled through EtherSpeak's focus on value driven beyond the customer's network edge,” says Neil.



Since EtherSpeak only develops and distributes native SIP solutions, customers already realize a significant savings when signing up for an annual subscription. By adopting this “native” approach, customers can mitigate the risk associated with SIP trunking by migrating with or without an expensive and complex enterprise edge device such as local PSTN gateways, customer owned SIP session border controllers, limiting copper lines (POTS) or Primary Rate ISDN (PRIs).



Since pricing bundles became effective on May 1, 2010, resellers have jumped right in. Guy Kempny, an IT Consultant for Medical Data Services, a ShoreTel reseller based in South Carolina, signed up one of his customers immediately for the SureTrunk for ShoreTel service and the new Premier Bundle Pricing. Vertically aligned Medical Data Services, manages hundreds of ShoreTel IP PBX locations, is now using EtherSpeak's native SIP to dramatically reduce the monthly operating expense of his customer-base. He comments "With EtherSpeak I have a native solution that works extremely well, has no capex for the customer and with the new Premier Bundle pricing, provides my customer base with the on-going savings and return-on-investment they require."



About EtherSpeak:

Headquartered in Culpeper, Virginia, EtherSpeak Communications, LLC., is an industry-leading provider of open standards communication solutions for ShoreTel customers. EtherSpeak enhances IP-based communications by ensuring flexible, simple and reliable voice, fax and video integration beyond the customer's network edge.



For more information, please visit http://www.ietherspeak.com

For Asterisk Community pricing info visit: http://www.switchtrunk.com/premier.php

For ShoreTel Community pricing info visit: http://www.suretrunk.com/premier.php

For Zultys Community pricing info visit:http://www.ziptrunk.com/premier.php



Or please call: Ed Rabideau at 1-877-729-3501

