Culpeper, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/03/2012 --EtherSpeak, Inc. an industry leading provider for IP Communications-as-a-Service announced that its SureTrunk for ShoreTel SIP trunking solution has successfully passed the ShoreTel Version 13 Validation testing process.



“We are very excited about ShoreTel version 13, where we believe ShoreTel has hit the bulls-eye for SIP connected customers,” commented Neil Darling, CEO, at EtherSpeak. “This release helps EtherSpeak continue to bring ShoreTel customers closer to the cloud natively for SIP Trunking, while providing great value for the customer, and strong feature parity with legacy PRI implementations.”



As part of the ShoreTel Innovation Network program, EtherSpeak tested their SureTrunk for ShoreTel native SIP trunks to verify compatibility, feature-functionality and ease of use with ShoreTel 13 and select ShoreTel appliances including the ShoreTel Mobility Router and ShoreTel Conference units and SSL VPN appliances. ShoreTel 13 is the latest release of the ShoreTel IP PBX software, allowing customers to benefit from new enhanced features and functionality, which provides near-parity with expensive legacy PRI and POTs options.



The EtherSpeak integration with ShoreTel 13 is actively in use by customers, as evidenced by Ryland Marshall from Brightstack, a Managed Services Company who used EtherSpeak’s SureTrunk for ShoreTel solution as a redundancy for a client whose dial tone provider experienced a 5 day outage. Commenting on the integration, Ryland states, “I contacted Etherspeak and within an hour we had the SureTrunks moved from our location to the client’s location. We then had the provider forward the company’s lead number to the SIP trunks. On Monday morning the company was able to operate as if there had never been an outage.” Ryland continued to explain that during the 5 days, the client was able to successfully receive and make calls. “We are excited to have an easy option that rivals features and functionality as with a PRI – in an hour”.



“We are glad to have validated EtherSpeak for the release of version 13, as we believe customers benefit from their unique native offering,” states Pejman Roshan, vice president product management, ShoreTel. “As one of the early adaptors of SIP, ShoreTel in conjunction with EtherSpeak’s SIP Trunks continues to provide cost-effective options for ShoreTel customers seeking a valuable unified communications experience.”



About ShoreTel

ShoreTel is a business communication solution provider, providing unified communication phone systems and tools for businesses. For more information about ShoreTel, visit: www.shoretel.com.



EtherSpeak, Inc. is an IP SIP Trunking Provider and is a Validated ShoreTel Innovation Network Alliance Member. They offer tightly integrated SIP solutions for ShoreTel customers looking to use the Internet for secure, flexible and affordable communications options. To learn more about EtherSpeak, visit: www.ietherspeak.com.