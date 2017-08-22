Ethicon, Medtronic Lead Europe Laparoscopic Device Market Fueled by Growing Number of Procedures

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/22/2017 --According to a new series of reports on the Europe market for laparoscopic devices by iData Research (www.idataresearch.com), the fastest growing market segment is the direct energy market driven by the popularity of advanced bipolar devices. As these devices become more common, electrosurgical generators will also grow as they are necessary for these products. However, the laparoscopic market is fairly mature, with many reusable products that do not need to be replaced too often. This is also the case for the hand instrument segment in Europe.



"Most hand instruments sold in Europe were reusable, with exceptions for scissors and dissectors," explains Jeffrey Wong, Strategic Analyst Manager at iData Research. "While reusable hand instruments have a higher average selling price (ASP), the number of units sold will be limited as they only need to be replaced when damaged or irreparable."



There is also a growing trend towards reusable devices in the insufflator, laparoscope and electrosurgical generator device markets.



There is also a growing trend towards reusable devices in the insufflator, laparoscope and electrosurgical generator device markets. Laparoscopes are reusable and many third-party companies offer repair and refurbishing services, further limiting the growth of the overall market. However, laparoscopic procedures have been growing for the past several years due to the advantages laparoscopic procedures provide such as smaller incisions, less pain and shorter hospital stays, even though procedure times are slightly longer.



The closure devices comprise the largest segment in the European laparoscopic device market. Closure devices include staplers, endosutures and clip appliers. Laparoscopic surgical staplers make up the majority of this segment. Closure devices are a necessity for laparoscopic procedures so they are expected to grow at a proportional rate, accounting for nearly half the market by 2023.



Ethicon is the leading competitor in the European market for laparoscopic devices. A large portion of Ethicon's market share comes from their leading presence in the closure device market. Ethicon also has a strong presence in the ultrasonic market with their HARMONIC® line of ultrasonic products.



Medtronic is the second leading competitor in the Europe laparoscopic device market due to a strong presence in the closure device and direct energy device markets. The company's presence in the closure device market comes from their Endo GIA™ product line of staplers. Medtronic's extensive line of surgical staplers gives them a comparable share to Ethicon. Medtronic's ValleyLab™ and Endo Dissect™ product lines are some of the products favored by surgeons.



Additional competitors in the European market for laparoscopic devices include Karl Storz, Olympus, Applied Medical, Richard Wolf, Bayer AG, Stryker, B. Braun, Aesculap, ERBE, LiNA Medical, ConMed, Microline Surgical and Apollo Endosurgery among others.



More on the laparoscopic device market in Europe can be found in a series of reports published by iData entitled the Europe Market Report Suite for Laparoscopy Devices. The full report suite on the Europe market for laparoscopic devices includes laparoscopes, access devices, hand instruments, insufflation devices, suction-irrigation systems, direct energy devices, ultrasonic energy devices, hand-assisted devices, closure devices, gastric bands and laparoscopic morcellators.



The iData series on the market for laparoscopy devices covers the U.S. and 15 countries in Europe including Germany, France, the United Kingdom (U.K.), Italy, Spain, Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg), Scandinavia (Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway), Portugal, Austria and Switzerland. Reports provide a comprehensive analysis including units sold, procedure numbers, market value, forecasts, as well as detailed competitive market shares and analysis of major players' success strategies in each market and segment.



