Ethiopian at Home Launches Cooking Tips for Delicious Ethiopian Cuisine

More people are now cooking at home instead of buying ready cooked meals according to research. The return to the kitchen to cook real food is down to the many different cookery shows on TV and more people wanting real food. A new company aims to give people delicious Ethiopian cuisine through their Ethiopian At Home website.



Ethiopian At Home (http://www.ethiopianathome.com) is a new experience in cooking delicious food. Instead of cooking the same old meals, the site provides people with step-by-step video instructions on how to cooking interesting and delicious meals that would surprise friends and loved ones.



People have different tastes around the world, but one type of cooking that does bring people together is Ethiopian cooking. With the large range of meals available including Ethiopian Beef And Pasta and Ethiopian Misir Wat, Ethiopian food delights millions of foodies. Now, thanks to the Ethiopian At Home website, people who enjoy Ethiopian food do not have to travel thousands of miles to enjoy some of the best cooking in the world.



The site provides all the instructions that people need to cook Ethiopian food through their video tutorials, and they also provide all the ingredients direct to people's home.



Ethiopian At Home is the first company to teach people online how to cook real Ethiopian food and Ethiopian recipes/dishes. They are also the first to supply the ingredients. All people have to do is to visit the site (http://www.ethiopianathome.com), and order the ingredients while watching the video tutorials to produce real delicious Ethiopian cuisine.



A spokesman for Ethiopian At Home said: "Here at Ethiopian At Home, we create great videos geared towards beginners and intermediate cooks, as well as people who are just looking to learn about Ethiopian food and culture."



New videos are added to the site each week providing foodies and wannabe chiefs with great new recipes to cook. With each new recipe, there is a list of all the ingredients that are needed to cook the delicious meal. These ingredients can be ordered direct and delivered within days at the best possible prices.



Ethiopian At Home Executive Chef, Sebla Adam, was born and raised in Ethiopia, and began her cooking education ever since she was able to hand her aunt ingredients near the open hearth. As she grew and learned she became an expert in Ethiopian cuisine