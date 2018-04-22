Selbyville, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2018 --The Industry trends report "Eubiotics Market Size By Product (Prebiotics [Inulin, FOS, MOS, GOS] Probiotics [Lactobacillus, Bifidobacterium, Bacillus, Streptococcus] Organic Acid [Acetic Acid, Lactic Acid, Fumaric Acid, Formic Acid, Propionic Acid], Essential Oil), By Form (Dry Form, Liquid Form), By Application (Gut Health, Yield, Immunity), By Livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Aquaculture), Regional Outlook Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 – 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Eubiotics Market share is expected to cross $9 billion by 2024.



Growing awareness pertaining to natural growth promoters (NGPs) benefits over antibiotics growth promoter (AGPs) supported by approval for GRAS status should drive eubiotics market growth. Rising influence on animal health and nutritional requirements along with easy financial assistance and livestock farming investments should impact positively on industry growth.



Rising incidence of livestock diseases in poultry, swine and cattle owing to pathogenic and nutrition defect has promoted need for eubiotics thereby stimulating industry growth. Probiotics, essential oil and organic acids helps regulating immune response and inhibit harmful bacteria which develops pathogen resistance and reduce mortality rate.



Essential oil based eubiotics market size should surpass USD 1 billion at the end of 2024. Rising usage in animal nutrition owing to anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial activities along with imparting freshness in animal derived food products is likely to act as a major driving factor towards product demand.



Eubiotics desired action on animal health and performance needs to be measured and evaluated to examine efficiency of the products. Lack of effective evaluation processes to determine exact efficiency of the products may hamper industry growth. Moreover, essential oil and probiotic strains are hard to maintain owing to standardization issue which may act as another limiting factor industry growth and may incur additional cost affecting eubiotics market price trend.



Prebiotics product segment in eubiotics market size may witness significant growth at over 9.5%. It is prominently used for young animal nutrition to stimulate digestive secretion and help digesting high fibrous feed along with enhancing metabolism. It also helps in reducing effect of environmental stress mainly on poultry and swine which minimizes risk of diseases in animals thereby driving industry growth.



U.S. eubiotics market demand should surpass USD 1.2 billion by 2024. Ban on antibiotics by FDA in animal nutrition has shifted livestock farmer's inclination towards NGPs to fulfill animal nutrition requirements thereby promoting product demand. Shifting trends towards cost effective and sustainable farming balancing nutrition should favor regional industry growth.



India market demand should register gains at over 10%. Increasing meat consumption due to prevailing under nutrition condition has led to standardization of meat quality before consumption. Incorporation of feed additives such as eubiotics to ensure meat quality along with longer shelf life to prevent animal borne disease should have positive impact on product demand.



Immunity application is likely to exceed USD 2.2 billion in sales up to 2024. High mortality rate and impaired productivity as a result of emerging livestock diseases may boost product demand. Eubiotics alters gut flora and suppress growth of harmful pathogens along with stimulating immune response thereby promoting industry growth.



Eubiotics market size from cattle applications may witness strong gains at over 8%. Essential oil blends, prebiotics and probiotics boost meat quality accompanied with increase in production in dairy cattle. Growing concern regarding foot & mouth disease in cattle is likely to promote product demand to combat this disease.



Global market share is competitive and consolidated. DSM, BASF, Novozymes, Chr. Hansen, Lesaffre Group, Cargill and DuPont are some of the major industry participants. Strong R&D expenditure along with technological advancements should favor industry growth.



