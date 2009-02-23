EUCERIN Announces Proud Partner Sponsorship of THRIVE Allergy Expo 2009 Offering Dermatologist-recommended Skin Care Samples and Information

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/23/2009 -- Eucerin, one of the leading dermatologist-recommended skin care brands in the world is supporting Thrive Allergy Expo to increase the support and information about skin and all manner of skin-related afflictions. “Allergies tend to make the skin prone to irritation and more sensitive as a result,” says Jennifer Van Aken of Eucerin “and we want to be present at Thrive to meet people face to face, offer suggestions, and provide useful information and samples they can take away to improve their lives.” Since Eucerin has a long-standing expertise in treating dry, sensitive, and compromised skin, sponsoring the THRIVE Allergy Expo is the perfect fit. This is a great opportunity for Eucerin to reach both children and adults who have these skin care concerns and to offer them possible skin care solutions.



“Our event is meant to bring together all organizations that contribute to these health issues and we couldn’t be happier that Eucerin showed their enthusiasm and support in this way,” states Eva Prokop, VP of Communications for Thrive. “We’re in a new era of corporate cooperation and outreach, so every company that extends themselves to share their resources sends a strong message to consumers about their level of commitment. Eucerin is one of those companies that leapt at the chance to show people how they could help. Whether skin allergies, or even psoriasis and eczema which cause dry, sensitive skin, our attendees are in for a real treat at Eucerin’s booth this spring.”



The effectiveness and skin tolerance of Eucerin products has been documented in clinical studies and is the basis for a strong relationship with medical and skin care professionals. Eucerin is one of the many internationally successful brands within the Beiersdorf AG portfolio. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany Beiersdorf is a leading international company of branded consumer products for skin and beauty care with 125 years of experience in research and development and strong international presence.



Tickets are on sale at http://www.thriveallergyexpo.com. Adults are $10 or $15 for a 2-day pass, children under 12 are free when accompanied by an adult. This is an opportunity to help families learn about these conditions from credible sources, yet not spend a fortune to do it. In order to further lend support to the not for profit effort, Thrive will donate back to participating non-profits the full face value of tickets purchased by their members. Tickets may be limited, so please reserve your attendance early.



For more information on Eucerin, visit http://www.eucerinUS.com and be sure to visit them at Thrive Allergy Expo in Booth # 606.

