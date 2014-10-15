Eugene Fine Joins Verie Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/15/2014 --Verie LLC, a startup company in the tech-security space, is proud to announce the addition of Eugene Fine to their Executive Team as Chief Technology Officer. He joins Jim Drolshagen, President and CEO, Hemanshu Nigam, Chief Strategist and Director of Online Security, and Anatoly Nirshberg, Chief Marketing Officer, in their mission to make online security more credible, safe and accessible.



Fine has a proven international track record with over 15 years of experience as a Senior Operations and Technology Executive. He brings to the team extensive experience in operations, technology, program management and team management. Armed with a solid reputation for spearheading growth and creating long-term value, he was recruited as a prime candidate for this position. Throughout the industry, he is considered an expert at determining and overseeing project budget, schedule, and scope in aligning organizational goals with the founding vision.



Cyber security has been a focal point for Internet developers since the launch of the Internet more than 25 years ago. Areas such as e-commerce, social networking, online dating and even digital job searching are plagued with unfortunate examples of fraud, intimidation and even violence. Though great strides have been made in protecting a user’s data, the Internet is still a world of anonymity. People are not always who they say they are, but with Verie, their tagline describes their mission: Now You Know.



The Verie application, which is in the initial phases of product development, will be introducing certification systems that may help mitigate the risks associated with Internet interaction by developing a safer web environment for a user to enter. Verie has the potential capacity to bring verifiable legitimacy to online commerce and interaction.



Verie is in the initial phases of product development, with a 2014 launch planned. More announcements are forthcoming. For questions or comments, please contact Anatoly Nirshberg, Chief Marketing Officer.



Anatoly Nirshberg

Chief Marketing Officer / Co-Founder

anirshberg@verie.com