eUKhost Announced as Best Affordable Web Hosting Provider by HostReview

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/10/2013 --eUKhost Ltd., a leading web hosting provider in the UK, has been named by HostReview as the Best Affordable Web Hosting provider for December 2013. The award is given by the HostReview award panel that is identified as offering the best overall value, based on various factors like product prices and features, effectiveness of technical expertise and support offered.



Robert King, Managing Director, eUKhost Ltd. said “We're thrilled to have been given this award. This year we reached a great new milestone – our 12 year anniversary – and we couldn't have completed the last decade without the loyalty and support of our customers.”



“We'd like to thank the HostReview award panel for this fantastic award,” King added.



These types of awards are announced based on extensive research and objective comparisons, with eUKhost being named #1 for December 2013. Earlier this year, eUKhost was awarded #3 Best Dedicated Server hosting provider.



HostReview is a leading web hosting review portal providing a central place for customers looking for a new web hosting provider to search from thousands of impartial reviews to find the perfect hosting provider based on price, score and features. Along with impartial reviews and industry awards, HostReview also conducts interviews with leaders of companies in the industry to provide insight for customers and IT professionals.



About eUKhost Ltd.

With over a million websites hosted across two state-of-the-art data centres, eUKhost is one of the leading web hosting providers in the United Kingdom with a strong client base worldwide. Since 2001, the company has offered a wide-range of tailor made web hosting solutions, with highly-reliable enterprise solutions custom designed by the company's in- house network engineers.



Over a decade later, eUKhost continues its founding mission on customer service and innovation, with unique hosting properties like the company's proprietary cloud hosting platform, eNlight Cloud.