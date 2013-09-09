eUKhost Ltd. Announces Exclusive Discounts with Flat 50% off on Cloud Hosting

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2013 --eUKhost Ltd. today announced a wide-range of Autumn offers on its line of hosting services for the start of the Autumn season. Starting today, new customers can take advantage of up to 50% off on the company's range of UK hosting services, valid until the 31 September 2013.



Shared and Reseller Hosting: Pocket a 25% discount on your first month with any new shared or reseller hosting plan using the coupon code SAVE25. With the company's recent introduction of all new shared hosting plans, the company has extended its free domain name offer when customers choose any shared hosting plan on an annual or biennial billing period.



VPS Hosting: Purchase any Linux or Windows virtual private server and save 50% off your first month using the coupon code TRYVPS.



Cloud Hosting: Get a 50% discount for the first three months on the company's range of VMware and Hyper-V cloud servers using the promotional code CLOUD50OFF.



“We're pushing extremely aggressively in offering exceptional value to our customers and these are some of our best promotions of the year,” Mark Ducadi, Chief Marketing Officer, eUKhost Ltd. said. He further added with “[the] unprecedented deals on our fantastic range of cloud servers, this season is going to be a blast.”



The company has also begun offering a limited-stock dedicated server with an Intel Dual Quad E5520, 12 GB DDR3 RAM, 2 X 300 GB SAS disks and RAID 1 for just £229 a month.



Find out more about eUKhost's full range of web hosting promotions for this Autumn.



Exclusions: Promotional rates exclude control panel add-on licensing fees on the total cost of orders. Coupon code valid for new customers or new orders only. Free domain name on biennial shared hosting plans limited to one .com, .net, .org, .info or .co.uk extension for one year; renewals not included. Offers good until the 30th September 2013.



About eUKhost Ltd.

eUKhost is a leading web hosting service provider in the UK offering range of hosting solutions. eUKhost Ltd. has always focused on providing the highest-quality hosting solutions with customer-focused service and support. eUKhost Ltd. caters to a wide variety of customers with enterprise servers, shared hosting, reseller hosting, virtual private and dedicated servers solutions for businesses.