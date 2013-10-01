eUKhost Ltd. Now Offers Windows 2012 Hyper-v eLite VMs with Disaster Recovery

Leeds, West Yorkshire -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/01/2013 --eUKhost Ltd, one of the leading web hosting provider from the UK announced the launch of its new Windows Server 2012 Hyper-V eLite Virtual Servers. The new Windows Server 2012 Virtual Machines operate on Microsoft Hyper-V hypervisor-based technology which provides true Hardware Virtualization and complete isolation from other accounts on the same physical server while the availability of the latest Windows Server 2012 Standard Edition with all VMs ensures enhanced performance & security.



According to the company, users on this advanced virtualization technology would no longer have to worry about server performance being affected by other resource-intensive websites or applications running on the same box. This in turn would improve agility and aid business continuity at significantly reduced costs.



Robert King, Managing Director, eUKhost Ltd. says “Our latest server offering Windows Server 2012 Hyper-V VMs is focused around improved scalability and performance in order to meet all types of hosting needs. We are also excited about Hyper-V Replica which is among some new capabilities included in Windows Server 2012 that provides a way to replicate a Virtual Machine to another Hyper-V server in case the primary Hyper-V VM fails. At a nominal cost increase over a standalone Windows 2012 VM, customers can now avail Disaster Recovery service for their Windows 2012 VMs.”



Nick J, CTO at eUKhost Ltd. says "Windows Server 2012 Hyper-V VMs are proficient enough to deploy Disaster Recovery using Hyper-V Replica. Both primary site as well as replica site are Windows Server 2012 Hyper-V hosts where the primary site runs primary VMs, while the replica site stands by with replicated VMs. Should the primary site experience a planned or unplanned VM outage, the replicated VMs can be brought online. Once an initial copy is replicated to the replica site and replication is ongoing, Hyper-V Replica will replicate only the changes of a configured primary VM.”



With elite Virtual Machines, users can host unlimited websites / databases with administrative Remote Desktop Access backed by Windows Server 2012 Standard operating system, Powerful Dell Server Hardware & Microsoft Hyper-V 2012 Virtualization.



