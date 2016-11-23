Euro-Technics, Inc. Continues a Twenty-Year Tradition of Bringing the Best Custom Tools to Clients Across the Globe

Carpentersville, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2016 --Coming fresh off their 11th consecutive year of a successful time presenting at The International Manufacturing Technology Show (IMTS) in Chicago, Euro-Technics, Inc. gears up for 2017 with a huge backlog of orders. One of the largest industrial trade shows in the world, IMTS added even more orders to Euro-Technics' plate making for many busy months ahead.



With a 20-year run in the industry, Euro-Technics has worked tirelessly over the years to ensure optimally designed, precise, robust and durable products with a specialty in building custom tools. Few companies can boast the longevity, expertise, experience, and capability Euro-Technics brings to the table when it comes to creating these customized tools and their design solutions and the various industries they serve lead them into regularly producing tools that are truly one-of-a-kind.



"We're excited to move into this new year being able to do what we do best and, today in 2016, I can say confidently that my team and I are more ready than we've ever been to take on the many custom projects ahead," shared Euro-Technics owner Ross Benson. "We look forward to working with existing clients as well as ones we met through IMTS."



About Euro-Technics, Inc.

For over twenty years, Euro-Technics, Inc. has been an innovator in designing custom made machine tool attachments for businesses all across the globe. In addition, their long time partnership with Madaula S.A. has allowed them to bring design and application experience and products to various customers in the U.S, Canada, Central and South America, in various industries, including Energy, Medical, Aerospace, Automotive, Mold and Die. Current products available from Euro-Technics website range from Speed Reducers (Torque Increasers), Polygon Milling Attachments, Thread Whirling Attachments, special design I.D. Key Cutting Angle Heads, Saw Milling Heads, and more.



