Euromed Puts Silver on the Frontline of Wound Care

Northvale, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2008 -- EuroMed Inc., a leading developer and manufacturer of wound care management products, has added a new product to its SureSkin line of hydrocolloid dressings, and in doing so, has launched a new offensive against chronic and acute wounds. The new product is called SureSkin III Silver because it is constructed with silver ions that serve as antimicrobial agents throughout the entire wear time of the dressing.



The silver ions in the SurSkin III Silver dressing attack bacteria by way of their cell walls. The dead bacteria are then absorbed into the wound dressing gel and are removed when the dressing is changed, along with moderate levels of wound exudates.



Hydrocolloid dressings have been used as a clinically effective modality for wound management since the category was first developed in the early 1990’s, with EuroMed founder, Ole Jensen, playing an instrumental role in their development. Hydrocolloid dressings create a moist wound environment that facilitates the healing process better than conventional gauze wound dressings, and Hydrocolloids have been shown to reduce the risk of airborne dissemination and cross-contamination of microorganisms during dressing changes. They also interact with wound fluid to form a cohesive gel that covers the wound bed, preventing trauma to the newly formed tissue during healing, and reducing pain during dressing changes.



“A logical next step for us,” said Richard Lovell, director of marketing for EuroMed, Inc., “was to address the infection control issue in hospitals, nursing homes, and long-term care facilities by introducing an efficacious antibacterial agent to our product. SureSkin III Silver was designed to help minimize the impact of infections on the world’s patient population, and help slow the rising costs of wound management in the process.”



In vitro test results confirmed the antimicrobial action exhibited by silver ions. Staph aureaus (MRSA), P. Aeruginosa, and E. Coli were among the common bacterial strains controlled by silver ions. According to Lovell, “In contrast to most antibiotics, which only target one cellular function, silver interacts with multiple microorganisms, such as bacteria, viruses and fungi.”



The first extensive use of silver for its antimicrobial properties took place in burn care, in the form of a silver nitrate solution. However, silver has a long track record as a purifying agent. Long before the existence of bacteria was known, silver was added to vessels by the Greeks and Romans to keep their water from becoming contaminated.



SureSkin III Silver will be used wherever the risk of infection is prevalent or suspected. Most often, these hydrocolloid dressings will be used to help manage chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, leg ulcers, and diabetic ulcers for patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities or in-home care.



Sustained contact with silver ions holds the most promise for patients in need of wound management. SureSkin III Silver dressings have shown to effectively combat bacteria for up to seven days. Additionally, SureSkin bandages adhere to both dry and moist skin surfaces, and their enhanced conformability enables the dressings to remain in place virtually anywhere on a patient’s body.



EuroMed will be making their silver-enhanced product available for private label use, as well as marketing under their brand name SureSkin III Silver.



About EuroMed – Founded in 1991, EuroMed Inc. designs and manufactures high quality hydrocolloid wound management and related products for top brand medical device marketers and distributors worldwide on a contract, private label and co-marketing basis. The company’s in-house services include research, design, development, manufacturing and distribution services to a global clientele. Millions of EuroMed products have been used around the world in hospitals, healthcare facilities, and home care situations. EuroMed’s manufacturing facility is ISO13485:2003 certified and FDA registered.

