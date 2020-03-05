Oxford, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2020 --On 20 February 2020 the Palace of Nations in Geneva, Switzerland welcomed Europe Business Assembly event delegates from 15 + countries. As an NGO that was granted special consultative status with ECOSOC UN in 2017 Europe Business Assembly, since then, has been playing an active role in promoting global business, socially-driven values, an anti-fake news dissemination policy.



The United Nations is the most influential intergovernmental organization in the world that addresses hugely important world challenges outlined in 17 Sustainable Development Goals.



UN provides a unique world-class opportunity and formats of conferences where keynote, globally significant topics can be fruitfully discussed and then fulfilled and followed up.



At the recent Public Hearing C-level management of national corporations, socially responsible and ethical businesses, academic and scientific institutions from 20 countries addressed topics on the practical implementation of UN Sustainable Development Goals with focus on business ethics, corporate social responsibility, or CSR, and reporting on the latest activities of the Anti-fake News Agency Oxford.



The inspiring keynote of Europe Business Assembly Director Ivan Savvov featured work of EBA in connection with UN Sustainable Development Goals and more importantly informed the public about the dangers of disinformation and mechanisms that this can be decreased and avoided.



We think that disinformation and fake-news shake democratic pillars of modern society and therefore it is vitally important to promote and control ethical standards of journalism and keep to the editor's code.



EBA first brought this agenda to the UN during the meeting with Director-General Michael Møller in November 2018. Following the positive response from the Director-General, on the 12th of April 2019 during the London Achievements Forum representatives of business and academic elite from over 30 countries signed a memorandum of establishment of the Anti-Fake News Agency in Oxford, with the motto telling us that 'Only Truth Matters', which strives to offer workable mechanisms for fighting lies and disinformation practically.