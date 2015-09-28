Europe Takes Centre Stage in the International Property Awards

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2015 --Premier developers, architects, interior designers and real estate agents from across Europe gathered at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House Hotel in Park Lane, London on Tuesday (September 22nd). That evening, in the presence of the Earl of Caithness from the House of Lords in British Parliament, the eagerly awaited results of the European Property Awards were announced.



Pol Theis, founder of New York based boutique interior design firm P&T Interiors, the winner of Best Interior Private Residence for their project "The Tower" based in Luxembourg and nominee for International Property Awards' "World's Best" had this to say:



"It is a great honour to receive this award and to be nominated to compete against the World's Best – this serves as motivation for P&T Interiors to continue to produce good work and work towards surpassing expectations"



The top-scoring 5-star winners from each of the 48 different categories now go forward to represent the European region in the 2015-2016 International Property Awards. One of these winners from each category will receive the prestigious title of 'Europe's Best' and compete against other regional winners from Africa, Arabia, the USA, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Asia Pacific and the UK to find the ultimate World's Best in each category. The results of the eagerly anticipated 'World's Best' Property Awards will be revealed at a glittering awards presentation ceremony in London on December 7th 2015.



Stuart Shield, President of the International Property Awards, said, "The European region's property professionals have put up an immensely strong representation this year with standards raising the bar yet again. The big question now is how many 'World's Best' titles Europe can achieve when up against all the other highly competitive regions across the globe?"



For more information, please visit http://www.propertyawards.net

About the International Property Awards

The International Property Awards are open to residential and commercial property professionals from around the globe. Since 1995, they have celebrated the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.



The awards are split into regions covering Africa, Asia Pacific, Arabia, Canada, Caribbean, Central and South America, Europe, UK and USA. The highest-scoring winners from each region are automatically entered into the overall International Awards, which ultimately determine the world's finest property companies.



An International Property Award is a world-renowned mark of excellence. Judging is carried out through a meticulous process involving a panel of over 70 experts covering every aspect of the property business. Main sponsors and supporters include Grohe, RAK Ceramics, Kohler, Elite Stone, Polisan, Dap Yapi and the Barbados Tourism Institute (BTI).

Please note that this press release has been revised from its original content.