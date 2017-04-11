European CEO Awards Released: OctaFX Becomes Most Transparent Broker 2016

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/11/2017 --OctaFX, the market-leading ECN/STP broker known for offering the lowest spreads in the industry, is pleased to announce that the company received the award for Most Transparent Broker 2016 from European CEO Magazine in Q1 2017.



OctaFX adds this industry award to its growing collection of accolades affirming its industry-leading trading conditions, transparency and customer service.



OctaFX boasts an increasingly loyal customer base, reflecting clients' trust in OctaFX to provide a reliable, convenient and secure service. OctaFX underpins its operating model with the belief that transparency creates a better trading environment, and 2016 Q4 results confirmed that customers are experiencing higher confidence levels and trading more frequently and for longer periods on OctaFX than ever before.



OctaFX promotes and delivers on transparency across the board, providing a comprehensive set of educational tools to enable all types of traders, whether beginners or more advanced, to get the most out of their trading experience.



European CEO Magazine is dedicated to recognising the most innovative and fair companies offering their services in the European market. Here is what their experts had to say about OctaFX: "With the use of modern technology, OctaFX has redefined the standards of forex trading, especially when it comes to providing clients in over 100 countries with clarity and convenience".



Click here to view the full range of OctaFX accounts and award-winning trading conditions.



"This award epitomises all that we are, here at OctaFX" said an OctaFX spokesperson. "Our aim is to give our clients the best possible opportunity to grow their wealth. For our customers, what matters most is how transparent trading terms can ensure that their trading experience is as successful as possible. Winning this award shows our dedication to being at the forefront of all trading conditions."



About OctaFX

Octa Markets Incorporated was registered in 2011 under license number 19776 IBC 2011. OctaFX acts in full compliance with international legislation and regulation standards. You can review our AML policy and other legal documents in the Legal Agreements section.