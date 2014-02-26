Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/26/2014 --The Spirit of Chartwell river barge is a premier luxury cruising vessel that combines the old world elegance of rich hard-woods and furnishings with modern amenities like climate controlled rooms and spacious fully equipped cabins. Very recently designed and refurbished for, and used by, Her Majesty The Queen's 2012 Diamond Jubilee, the Spirit of Chartwell offers select travelers a cruise experience worthy of its Royal Heritage. Available stateroom configurations include fourteen rooms on the lower deck containing twin beds and one queen bedded suite on the upper deck. The luxury Spirit of Chartwell river barge also features large picture windows throughout, a sun deck, and covered dining area on the sun deck. The outstanding crew to passenger ratio is excellent with 20 crew for the 30 passengers.



We offer a few select dates for individual bookings, while primarily the Spirit of Chartwell is chartered out for small groups and family gatherings.



Among the ports of call we visit on our Portugal river cruises:

- Porto, is the second-largest city in Portugal, after Lisbon, and one of the major urban areas in Southern Europe

- Regua, features terraced lands along the Douro River, with vineyards growing: the municipality was recognized as the International City of Vineyards and Wine in 1988

- Barca d'Alva, is the last Portuguese village along the Douro, and is less than 2km from the Spanish border. Overlooked by mountains on all sides, and on a placid bend in the Rio Douro

- Pinhao, a village situated on the right bank of the Douro River, is the center of the Port Wine geographical status and is located in the area classified by UNESCO as World Cultural Heritage



Our packages are all-inclusive, and we have special offers and discount packages that make traveling with us even more attractive. For our 4 night April 23rd departure we are offering 10% off the regular rate and including a post hotel stay in Porto or Lisbon with the price.



About Europeanbarging

Europeanbarging has fifteen years of experience matching travelers with their dream river cruise vacations. The company is Airlines Reporting Corporation accredited and represents many of the luxury river cruise yacht and barge operators in Europe. Europeanbarging specializes in up-scale three to twenty-one day river cruises touring thirteen countries throughout all Europe.