Spring, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2017 --For many years Europeans have enjoyed the relaxing vacation that a canal cruise offers. Now more Americans are making the trip across the Atlantic to enjoy the intimate waterways and local color that barge cruises offer. France is the most popular destination. For 2016, Europeanbarging will add a new French barge to those they already represent.



The new barge is a sister ship to the Jeanine which came out in 2013, the Madeleine, the Anne Marie and the Raymonde, all which came out in 2014.



The Deborah, will travel an unprecedented route on the Briare Canal, between Burgundy and the Loire Valley. Itinerary: Briare - Lere - Ménétréol- Sous-Sancerre – Chapelle Montlinard - Marseilles-Les-Aubigny- Nevers.



Sites will include the private town and gardens of Apremont - designated one of the most beautiful villages in France; visit to the Fontmorigny Abbey, a privately-owned French historical monument; discover the village of Briare by a small mini train and enjoy a wine tasting in Pouilly-sur-Loire.



For more information about these cruises, http://www.europeanbarging.com/Barges/barge_cruises.htm



All the barges accommodate 24 passengers and include local excursions, regional wines served with meals and an open bar. There are also bicycles on board for independent cycling. Rates run between $2,358 and $2,895 per person, on these 24 passenger barges.



There is an extensive waterway network across the country of France, covering nearly 5,000 miles. Much of that consists of canals that were constructed centuries ago for trade and transport. The barges of today explore different regions of the country in a slow, intimate, and relaxed fashion. These cruises offer the convenience of an all-inclusive vacation and customized adventure.



In addition to adding the new barges and itineraries, Europeanbarging has announced special rates for this inaugural year.



For more information: jan@europeanbarging.com / 888-869-7907