EV Charging USA Inc. (OTCQB:EVUS) Ready to Dominate the Electric Vehicle Charging Market

EV Charging USA Inc. (OTCQB:EVUS) mission is to become the greater Chicago market leader in the Electrical Vehicle Charging Station Industry by owning and operating the largest system of Electric Car Chargers providing the highest level of service in the industry. EV Charging USA will work closely with auto manufacturers and local dealership to expand the adaptations of electric car use.



Considering that Electric Vehicle sales have been rising every year - with Tesla, Chevy Volt, and the Nissan Leaf leading the way, EV Charging USA Inc. could truly be at the forefront of a massive new industry.



The US electric vehicle charging station market will grow from $67 million to $947 million by 2020, fueled by President Obama's target of 1 million electric vehicles on the road by 2015, according to research by GlobalData. Globally, the market for electric vehicle charging stations will grow from an estimated $0.2 billion in 2014 to $3.5 billion by 2020. The US is currently the world's largest electric vehicle charging station market, with more than a 30 percent share of total installations in 2013.



Navigant Research's new report "Electric Vehicle Charging Services" states that by 2023, when plug-in electric cars sold will reach 12 million, revenues from electric vehicle charging services will grow to $2.9 billion and determined that this sector's growth potential is enormous.



EV Charging believes the potential in providing such services is not only national but worldwide. The company will initially concentrate on providing their consulting services to existing systems and system operators considering new markets. The services offered will include, but not be limited to consultation, identifying and evaluating new locations, evaluating existing locations, installation costs, proper equipment choice, installation vendor choices and an array of other related support services.



Charging stations have a small footprint with low-no maintenance but can make a big impact. It's easy to get started with one unit or create and expand as the demand increases. This is exactly why EVUS believes the opportunity is huge in this sector.



